Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Stock Declined; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 23,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 106,060 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 129,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 7.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CUTS RUSSIA 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 1.8%; 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 26/03/2018 – Lauren Morgan joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of Strategy; 09/05/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 530 FROM SFR 475; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TAPS CLARE WOODMAN AS HEAD OF EMEA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY INCOME SECURITIES INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 4.71M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and lmagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 29/03/2018 – Enphase Energy Receives Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 1.14M shares to 3.07 million shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 14,880 shares to 72,728 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.