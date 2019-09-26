Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position by $336,870; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 58,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, down from 75,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 1.13 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 11,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 47,822 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 59,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 324,457 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,368 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,780 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.40M for 12.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

