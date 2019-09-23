Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Blue Bird (HCAC) Position by $350,816 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Nli International Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Upped by $2.00 Million

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 18,464 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 74,940 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 93,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 200 shares traded. HenneSy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 24,110 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 96,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 76,090 shares to 33,720 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,700 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 926,969 shares. Seabridge Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amica Mutual Insur holds 12,474 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ima Wealth reported 165 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Selway Asset Mngmt holds 20,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0.04% or 1,032 shares. Goelzer Investment Management holds 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 66,600 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr owns 1.30M shares. Beutel Goodman & Com Ltd reported 3,423 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 51,718 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 7,385 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Arrow Finance owns 1,404 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 371,581 shares to 375,365 shares, valued at $20.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 36,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).