Indexiq Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Red Hat (RHT); As Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined, Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped by $2.92 Million Its Stake

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 38,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.72M, up from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 35,335 shares. Paloma Mgmt has 19,904 shares. Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 33,545 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp owns 513 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 47,517 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 5,249 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cleararc Cap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 26,116 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Argentiere Ag stated it has 2.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Synovus Fincl accumulated 0% or 440 shares.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26,354 shares to 51,098 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 137,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,131 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,165 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 1.09 million shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Culbertson A N And has 153,116 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 24,739 shares. Hightower Llc reported 2.10M shares stake. North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Inc has invested 1.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 983,266 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 41,875 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Central Secs Corporation invested in 840,000 shares. American Economic Planning Group Adv owns 6,352 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 3.36% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 566,840 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares to 152,469 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,419 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).