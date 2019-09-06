Indexiq Advisors Boosted Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Holding By $933,970; Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) Sentiment Is 0.56

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) stake by 696% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indexiq Advisors Llc acquired 933,970 shares as Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 1.07M shares with $1.66 million value, up from 134,191 last quarter. Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc now has $157.86 million valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9065. About 949,922 shares traded. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises CBL & Associates Outook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.77, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 5 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 726,791 shares, down from 771,238 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 314,879 shares to 405,497 valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) stake by 202,800 shares and now owns 696,379 shares. Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold CBL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 130.47 million shares or 0.11% less from 130.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl accumulated 0% or 1.41M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Chicago Equity Ptnrs has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 0% or 10,776 shares. Parsec Fin invested 0.01% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). State Street Corp holds 0% or 7.19 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 25,258 shares. Beach Point Capital Management L P, California-based fund reported 24,770 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 25.79M shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 429,653 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability accumulated 103,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt owns 7,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $70.15 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

