Independent Oil Gas PLC (LON:IOG) Stock Rating Maintained by finnCap; Pfizer (PFE) Shorts Decreased By 10.69%

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) had a decrease of 10.69% in short interest. PFE’s SI was 56.97 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.69% from 63.79M shares previously. With 22.43M avg volume, 3 days are for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)’s short sellers to cover PFE’s short positions. The SI to Pfizer Inc’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

In a report published on Wednesday morning, finnCap kept their Corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil Gas PLC (LON:IOG).

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.44 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 17.07 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. UBS initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $45 target.

The stock decreased 1.79% or GBX 0.34 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 18.66. About 84,165 shares traded. Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops gas and oil properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 63.57 million GBP. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the Northern North Sea; and the Vulcan South, Vulcan North West, and Vulcan East fields in the southern North Sea.