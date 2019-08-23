Independent Investors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $72.87 Billion; Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Walt Disney (DIS) Position by $410,700; Shares Rose

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video)

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 383,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 383,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Lc holds 21,202 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 23,344 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0.2% stake. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 138,197 shares. Mad River Invsts has 2,400 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ssi Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,850 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,925 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability owns 73,221 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,147 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 102,119 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,176 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 108,746 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Doliver Advsrs Lp owns 3,852 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.