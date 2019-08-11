Independent Investors Position in Boeing Company (BA) Has Decreased by $523,875; Water Asset Management Position in Itron (ITRI) Boosted by $557,566 as Valuation Rose

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 225,366 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.