Independent Investors Lowered Its Waters (WAT) Holding by $577,300 as Shares Declined; Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Lifted Position by $564,450 as Stock Declined

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 75.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 10,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,840 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 14,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 435,814 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc analyzed 2,300 shares as the company's stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 22,169 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 94,919 shares. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 53,111 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston holds 10.27M shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gradient Ltd Liability Corp owns 603 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 21,621 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 9,222 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 17.57M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Payden & Rygel accumulated 257,000 shares. James Inv Research holds 0.11% or 31,530 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Tru Co has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). American Century Cos invested in 0.04% or 704,678 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has 1.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Friday, March 8 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2,000 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,880 shares to 15,620 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $138.48 million for 25.06 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.