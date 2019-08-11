Independent Investors Lowered Its Stake in Waters (WAT) by $577,300; Bank Of Hawaii Has Upped Its Position in Fortinet (FTNT) by $894,325

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 92.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 10,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 22,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 11,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 490,412 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.26 million activity. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 17,331 shares. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 838,625 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 6,290 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 5,018 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 2,649 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Management Ltd. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd holds 0.06% or 850 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 7.84 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. 8,467 were reported by Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Llc. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 584,725 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 4,270 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 315,467 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 283,736 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd owns 850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

