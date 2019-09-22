Independent Investors Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); As Cytosorbents (CTSO) Stock Value Declined, Avenir Has Increased by $348,360 Its Holding

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 146,300 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 25,066 shares to 44,623 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.