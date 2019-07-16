Independent Investors Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; L Brands (LB) Shorts Up By 7.74%

Independent Investors Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Independent Investors Inc holds 44,775 shares with $7.12 million value, down from 46,875 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc. now has $127.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 1.63 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) had an increase of 7.74% in short interest. LB’s SI was 10.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.74% from 10.20 million shares previously. With 3.13M avg volume, 4 days are for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s short sellers to cover LB’s short positions. The SI to L Brands Inc’s float is 4.79%. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 4.64 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has declined 32.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Sales Up 4% to $751.6 Million; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Things are not looking good for Victoria’s Secret and its parent company L Brands; 10/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 1Q at Lower End of EPS 15c-EPS 20c View; 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EXITING SWIMWEAR AT PINK BRAND THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – L Brands February Same-Store Sales Rose 3%; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS 1Q L BRANDS STORES & DIRECT COMP +3%, EST. +2.6%; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.2% :LB US; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $7.38 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Among 11 analysts covering L Brands (NYSE:LB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. L Brands had 21 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold L Brands, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Co holds 6,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.03% or 476,560 shares. Glenmede Na owns 1,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp has 0.15% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 153,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.05% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.06% or 84,806 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 46,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 45,462 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) for 94,298 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 798,583 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 4,461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability reported 15,216 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4,234 shares. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.