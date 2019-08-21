Independent Investors Has Trimmed Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $523,875 as Stock Declined; Balyasny Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $20.25 Million as Stock Value Declined

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 11,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 28,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.42M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 1.98 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 209,826 shares to 312,653 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 785,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,747 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selz Capital Llc invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B stated it has 793 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Limited has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Group Inc Llc has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pecaut & accumulated 107 shares. 2,934 were accumulated by Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd. Department Mb Bank N A holds 6,949 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 146,120 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 833 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Jw Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,627 shares or 17.95% of the stock. 11,246 are held by Pinnacle Financial. Strategic Advsr Ltd owns 5,736 shares. 186 are owned by Cheviot Value Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,867 are held by Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Llc. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability has 1,345 shares. Coho Partners has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel Financial invested in 486,556 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Natl Ins Tx invested in 1.15% or 57,315 shares. Sabal Trust has 2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,813 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd reported 28,242 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Sequoia Ltd Llc holds 9,110 shares. Assetmark stated it has 7,437 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Delaware reported 0.12% stake. Guyasuta Inv holds 0.22% or 5,293 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,300 were reported by Intact Investment Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

