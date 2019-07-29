Independent Investors Has Lowered Nike (NKE) Stake by $504,000 as Valuation Declined; Alpha Cubed Investments Position in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 142,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,364 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15M. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Next Prime Minister To Confront Brexit Chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Athletics Retail Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Nike Stock Bucks Broad Market After USWNT World Cup Win – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.