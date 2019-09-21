Independent Investors Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Newport Asia Raised Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake by $5.07 Million; Shares Declined

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.92 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 21,328 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 116,928 shares. Vestor Ltd Company holds 120,181 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Academy Capital Mgmt Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 96,049 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 1.18M shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 607,361 shares. Knott David M holds 2.09% or 25,050 shares. Rbo Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,613 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.43% or 135,129 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc stated it has 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rwwm reported 0.08% stake. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 25,710 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Whittier has 396,655 shares. 15.33M are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada.

