Independent Investors Has Cut Position in Waters (WAT) by $577,300; Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $953,700 as Market Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 595,707 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY IMPACT FROM $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN BLUEPRINT FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled lced Coffees

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares to 123,669 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

