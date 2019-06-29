Independent Investors Has Cut Position in Waters (WAT) as Market Value Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Wms Partners Has Boosted Holding by $3.94 Million

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $215.24. About 870,143 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.50 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.66 million activity. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $646,590 was sold by BERENDT MICHAEL J. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. Kelly Terrence P also sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. The insider Kim Francis sold $206,694.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc holds 985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc invested in 33,069 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Marshfield Associate, -based fund reported 54,326 shares. Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 4,409 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Limited Company reported 817 shares stake. 329,817 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj. Checchi Advisers Limited holds 953 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 315,467 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 45,275 shares. Research And Mgmt invested in 41,905 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sei Invests Co holds 0.06% or 71,915 shares in its portfolio.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,539 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

