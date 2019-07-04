Independent Investors Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Has 1.48 Sentiment

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 59 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and trimmed equity positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 23.47 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Independent Investors Inc decreased Nike Inc. (NKE) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Investors Inc sold 6,000 shares as Nike Inc. (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Independent Investors Inc holds 64,000 shares with $5.39M value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Nike Inc. now has $135.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.50M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 23,883 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) has declined 0.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity. $11.70M worth of stock was sold by PARKER MARK G on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pdts Lc accumulated 0.5% or 105,606 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd has 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,071 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 41,291 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 124,454 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 1,059 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.49% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.83% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 41,660 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc has 6,513 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,411 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hamel has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Architects Incorporated stated it has 280 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 506 shares. Philadelphia reported 171,062 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 9. Citigroup maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. Needham upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. On Saturday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”.