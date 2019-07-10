Independent Investors Has Cut By $577,300 Its Waters (WAT) Holding; Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) on Monday, March 4 to “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $97 target. See Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham New Target: $72.0000 83.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $67 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $97 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $77 Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $77 Initiates Coverage On

13/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Independent Investors Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Independent Investors Inc holds 49,400 shares with $12.43M value, down from 51,700 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $216.99. About 572,204 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshfield Assoc has invested 0.84% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Personal Advsrs owns 5,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.41% stake. Hartford Inv Mngmt accumulated 7,825 shares. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.72% or 26,391 shares. Generation Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 315,493 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 1,877 shares. Northern reported 991,892 shares stake. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com holds 254,291 shares. Eqis Capital Inc stated it has 4,051 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Co invested in 4,475 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,807 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59 million for 25.71 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 24 to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $20900 target. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. On Wednesday, January 30 SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,000 shares. Kelly Terrence P also sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, January 28. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26M on Wednesday, February 13. $2.51 million worth of stock was sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waters: Q1 Sales Disappoint, So Put Buying Plans On Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Waters Corporation Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,869 shares. Boston Prns stated it has 241,667 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.12% or 90,644 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 1.21% or 386,462 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 325 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Amer Intll Group Inc invested in 0% or 13,827 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. 5,294 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 5,865 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.37% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 21,935 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,830 shares.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 126,644 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Group 1 Automotive Acquires Two BMW/MINI dealerships in New Mexico – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive Amends and Extends $1.8 Billion Revolving Credit Facility – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s (NYSE:GPI) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.