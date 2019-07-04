Independent Investors Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $72.87 Billion; Bahl & Gaynor Raised Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $3.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 383,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 374 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 383,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 32.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 18,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,192 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, up from 55,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Gru Ut reported 30,297 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Cap City Tru Fl owns 1.86% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 26,380 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc owns 300 shares. 964,413 were reported by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited. Legacy Capital Prns Incorporated holds 1,214 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 42,126 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited reported 3,395 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 369,737 shares. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 1.83M shares or 0.31% of the stock. 5,332 were reported by Conestoga Limited Liability Corp. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,318 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 4,175 shares. Bright Rock Ltd reported 53,500 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 265,751 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 332,295 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $190.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,521 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.