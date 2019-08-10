Independent Investors Decreased Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $331,800 as Stock Rose; Tower Bridge Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 9 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 billion, up from 857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 6,867 shares. Canandaigua Natl Retail Bank has invested 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northeast Investment invested 2.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 1,486 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,557 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 3,448 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,044 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 1,497 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Leisure Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,442 shares. Luminus Mngmt Llc invested in 224,500 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com owns 85,511 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.89% or 20,153 shares. Fin Ser holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,648 shares. 1,998 are held by Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability Com.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res C (NYSE:PXD) by 163 shares to 49,718 shares, valued at $7.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,475 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl In (NYSE:PM).

