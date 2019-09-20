Independent Investors Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Share Value Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lifted by $357,434 Its Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 75,860 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.96. About 12.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 203,559 shares. 18,946 were reported by Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. St Johns Investment Commerce Ltd Com holds 20,446 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 282,005 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9.29M shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma stated it has 13,050 shares. Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,337 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 40,688 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 2.55% or 1.66 million shares. First Natl Tru Company accumulated 140,233 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt accumulated 4,960 shares or 0.15% of the stock. St Germain D J Company Inc holds 4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 185,238 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 206,437 shares. Korea Invest has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66 billion and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 610,353 shares to 53,914 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 39 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 1,924 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,100 shares. Aperio Lc holds 24,104 shares. Weber Alan W holds 4,393 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 100,003 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 55,940 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.40 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 11,340 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Company holds 300 shares. Group reported 106,195 shares stake. 35,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

