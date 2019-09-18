Independent Franchise Partners Llp Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $939,765; Share Value Declined; Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Stake in Rli (RLI) as Share Value Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 10,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 992,967 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.98M, up from 982,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 1.54 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 845,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.45M, down from 853,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 128,299 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 47.79 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0% or 4,200 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 63,592 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser owns 12,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 21,954 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.49% stake. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 37,143 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0.1% or 41,529 shares. Ftb reported 298 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Ltd has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 37 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 25,304 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.02% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Huntington Retail Bank holds 808 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 21 Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 47,266 shares to 205,959 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).