Independent Franchise Partners Llp Upped Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $4.19 Million; Stock Value Rose; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 596,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.11 million, up from 590,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $823.93. About 282,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 10,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 252,676 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 263,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 152,910 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $43.86M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

