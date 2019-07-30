Independent Franchise Partners Llp Stake In Oracle (ORCL) Was Has Boosted; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding Has Boosted by Long Pond Capital Lp

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 387,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.47 lastly. It is down 19.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 07/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MGM Resort’s Murren Talks Inclusion (Video); 20/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to co-develop solar array that will power its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,900 shares. Moreover, Burns J W And Communications New York has 0.51% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 57,036 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tctc Hldg Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 5,094 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.04M shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Company has 18,239 shares. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 6,477 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 4,100 are held by Sonata Cap Group Inc. King Luther Mgmt owns 1.17M shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc invested in 91,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 60 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nomura Hldg reported 126,819 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability stated it has 98,732 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $58.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Tru reported 529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barr E S, Kentucky-based fund reported 282,175 shares. 100,000 were reported by Kepos Capital L P. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 3,195 shares. Blackrock has 31.44M shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Regions Fincl reported 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Advisory Services Net Ltd Com owns 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 8,000 shares. 7,171 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Gabelli & Inv Advisers Incorporated owns 11,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 59,140 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

