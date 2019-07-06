Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Stake in News New (NWSA) as Shares Declined; Eagle Asset Management Stake in Caci International (CACI) Trimmed by $369,278 as Share Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (CACI) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17M, down from 118,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 129,366 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 02/04/2018 – CACI INTL’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96M, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 1.02M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 08/03/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “Local Pride” College Scholarship; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 03/04/2018 – HG Data Announces Elizabeth Cholawsky as Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER AND SHAREHOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares to 4.37 million shares, valued at $386.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “62 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “News Corporation (NWSA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KHC, NWSA, BKNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 40,889 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $128.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 24,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.48 million for 25.43 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CACI Wins Prime Position on $898 Million Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Cyber Engineering and Electronic Warfare Solutions to U.S. Navy – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CACI to Demonstrate Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Deep Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions at 2019 Sea-Air-Space Exposition – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ken Asbury to Retire as CACI’s President & Chief Executive Officer; Board of Directors Elects John Mengucci as Successor – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.