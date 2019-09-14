Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $8.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Stake Has Lifted by Inca Investments Llc

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 65,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.99 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935.87 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96 million, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 90,441 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 590,315 shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $57.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 282,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 241,339 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $580.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).