Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Position in Apple (AAPL) by $125.52 Million as Market Value Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 435,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 109,827 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares to 737,305 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 184,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,908 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co owns 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 202,932 shares. Moreover, Edgestream LP has 1.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,369 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 14,994 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,896 shares. The Washington-based Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Amer Bancshares has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 3.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,608 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Management reported 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1,677 shares. 89,036 are owned by Levin Strategies L P. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jackson Wealth Management Limited holds 1.82% or 39,108 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 110,998 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares to 4.37 million shares, valued at $386.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.