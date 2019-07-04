Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $6.06 Million; Stock Price Rose; Leucadia National Boosted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 574,846 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “FANG is ‘dead money’â€”with one exception, technical analyst says – CNBC” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The best first half for financial markets ever – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Faith in the Fed nudges Wall Street higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 83,600 shares. 76 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. 37,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Icon Advisers Co stated it has 2.2% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Aurora Investment Counsel has 16,854 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.29% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Profund Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 59,642 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 1,087 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.96M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 22,671 were reported by Moody National Bank Tru Division. 31,174 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 35,085 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.