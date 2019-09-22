Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Holding in Ebay (EBAY) by $6.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.72 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 160,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.68 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421.86M, up from 10.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84M shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,184 are held by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com has 2.94M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.02% or 961 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 0.2% or 11,000 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc accumulated 5,176 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co reported 6,699 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 5,605 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.18% or 11.37M shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 411,219 shares stake. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1,360 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 71,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 70,448 shares. Hexavest invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $338.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 241,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.14M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,150 shares to 22,597 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 55,430 shares. Citigroup owns 344,935 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 6,512 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability owns 2,577 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Haverford Company holds 0.01% or 1,530 shares. 150,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 20,361 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Homrich And Berg stated it has 1,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 0.25% or 207,253 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 620 shares. Bb&T invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiemann Invest Ltd reported 630 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc owns 1,854 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.