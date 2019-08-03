Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $7.44 Million as Shares Rose; Plancorp Has Upped Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 112.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 20,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 39,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 18,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 464,308 shares traded or 10.47% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,545 activity. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 27,728 shares worth $1.67M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 4,001 shares. 545 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 131,537 shares. Rowland & Com Inv Counsel Adv reported 2,431 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.17M shares. North Star Investment reported 8,642 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru invested in 6,721 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.15% or 54,186 shares. Victory Cap stated it has 79,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 107,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Co Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Meyer Handelman Communication owns 27,047 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 105,481 shares to 236,980 shares, valued at $413.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.