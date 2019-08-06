Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lifted Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $6.06 Million; Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $77.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 8.02 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.05% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 36.21M shares traded or 87.69% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 23/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 16; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES ISSUED FOR JOB CUTS AT TEVA PLANT IN ELIZABETH; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 25/04/2018 – Teva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Teva to reduce size of board after June shareholder’s’ meeting; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares to 590,697 shares, valued at $419.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.52M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $618.67 million for 3.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

