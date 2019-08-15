Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Target (TGT) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $8.75 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 109,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 266,103 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.36M, down from 375,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 6.88 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 86,944 shares to 226,881 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 951,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.