Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Lowered by $61.73 Million as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Position Raised by Bluespruce Investments Lp

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69M, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.74M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 171,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 711,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.58M, up from 540,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80M and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 162,586 shares to 959,153 shares, valued at $201.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Suncoast Equity has 5.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Goelzer Inv Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clean Yield Grp holds 10,229 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 598,421 shares. Coho Prns Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,187 shares. Moreover, M Hldg Securities has 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,886 shares. 1,800 are owned by Professional Advisory Ser Inc. Interest Limited Ca stated it has 13,044 shares. Aldebaran Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,771 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc holds 54,761 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Inc accumulated 1.53% or 81,059 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.16% or 19,548 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $526.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 164,000 are held by Bp Plc. Howland Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,700 shares. Calamos Advsrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 741,920 shares. 27,336 were reported by Argent Tru Comm. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shufro Rose And Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,900 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs accumulated 214 shares. Fin Serv invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Comm Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 13,808 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,295 shares. Family Management reported 3,020 shares. Verus Fincl reported 29,140 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset LP accumulated 0.17% or 2,918 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.