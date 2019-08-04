Independent Franchise Partners Llp Holding in Apple (AAPL) Increased by $125.52 Million as Shares Rose; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffett’s investment model; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% or 2,313 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 3.63M shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 0.82% or 154,000 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 6.50M shares. Courage Miller Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scotia Cap invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 41,139 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Management owns 287,871 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,957 were accumulated by Noven. Fragasso Gp holds 20,871 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 214,493 shares. Epoch Investment has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares to 8.63 million shares, valued at $514.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.31M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 106,100 shares to 106,215 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 493,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock.