Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by $90.37 Million; Maryland Capital Management Upped Carnival F (CCL) Position by $315,284; Stock Price Declined

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 68,345 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 61,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 1.90M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 894,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.47M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $95.97. About 1.02M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Virtu Fincl Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 19,032 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn accumulated 298 shares or 0% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As has 42,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 0.02% or 4,738 shares. Payden And Rygel stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 138,660 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 575,025 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 2,600 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc owns 18,194 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 73,255 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 2.10 million shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dean Assoc Limited Company invested in 27,911 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,599 shares to 288,245 shares, valued at $38.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT) by 5,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,553 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “CEOs Are Also Endangered at SeaWorld Entertainment – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Korea Invest Corp has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 269,496 shares. Pnc Services Gru reported 44,904 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 20,883 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 5,824 are held by Howe Rusling. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fincl Professionals Inc reported 400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,666 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 60,829 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fort LP stated it has 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gsa Cap Partners Llp has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 40,006 shares. Ally reported 0.61% stake. Suntrust Banks owns 82,612 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Florida city’s top apartment developers include Bainbridge – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Benzinga” with publication date: September 15, 2019.