Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped News New (NWS) Stake by $18.42 Million; Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lifted Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 394,149 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 4.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 462,533 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 54,658 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt & Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 9,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 250,624 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 42,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 124,108 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Nadler Gp has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 20,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. Baxter Bros stated it has 101,071 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 93,633 shares. 8,864 are owned by Ionic Cap Mngmt Llc. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 2.05 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Management. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).