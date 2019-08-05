Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Its News New (NWS) Position by $18.42 Million as Share Price Rose; As Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Lowered Position

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 8,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 829,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.92 million, down from 838,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 14,804 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST WASH.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C, EST. 87C; 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 03/04/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 2; 23/03/2018 – Washington Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 628,562 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WASH’s profit will be $16.63 million for 12.19 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $26,500 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,408 shares to 110,788 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.56 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares to 8.63M shares, valued at $514.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

