Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Holding in News New (NWS) by $18.42 Million as Shares Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Trimmed Msci (MSCI) Position by $29.80 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 96,670 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49M, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $232.91. About 94,306 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “News Corp. prepares news app answer to Google, Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “News Corp (NWS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Citizens Financial, Gap and News Corp – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Service Corporation International (SCI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling marketing operation would be positive for News Corp. – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares to 590,697 shares, valued at $419.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,053 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp holds 58,150 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 76,395 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 193,670 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 22,718 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company owns 1,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. 266,816 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hsbc Plc holds 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) or 75,278 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has 68,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 153,054 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. The Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 560 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.01% or 152,100 shares in its portfolio. 6,454 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Is Capitalizing on Growth in Passive Investing and ESG Trends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gp has 0.49% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 10,809 shares. Westwood Gp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9,953 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Hillhouse Management Limited invested 1.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 5,238 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) reported 21,082 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 35,747 shares. Fil Limited invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 93,100 are held by Martin Inv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 347,829 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,733 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 43,426 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bamco Ny owns 2.25M shares.