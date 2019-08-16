Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Trimmed By $8.90 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Clarivest Asset Management Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $12.87 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 1.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 50,574 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 3.38 million shares with $595.23M value, down from 3.43 million last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $193.15. About 795,621 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 57.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc acquired 115,989 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)'s stock rose 4.86%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 317,184 shares with $35.22 million value, up from 201,195 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 3.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.78% above currents $135.13 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 151,802 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 54,129 shares stake. Wealth Architects Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,362 shares. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 310,139 shares. Selz Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested in 64,685 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6.13 million shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd has 2,874 shares. 181,244 are held by Braun Stacey. 396,723 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Godsey And Gibb Associate, Virginia-based fund reported 138,422 shares. Lifeplan Financial reported 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 719,334 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie Sa. Homrich & Berg holds 14,102 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) stake by 25,400 shares to 30,700 valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 9,839 shares and now owns 132,660 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 8,160 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.23% or 53,637 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Management holds 22,202 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,838 are held by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc holds 1.96% or 41,347 shares. Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 5.65M shares. 124,012 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. State Street Corporation owns 26.15 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 11,430 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 1,282 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,659 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl holds 163,587 shares. Aristotle Lc invested in 0.14% or 129,940 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 3,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.24 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.