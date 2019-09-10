Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $6.06 Million; Ametek New (AME) Stake Maintained by Ing Groep Nv

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 6,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 33,829 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 26,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 755,440 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52 million, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 55,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

