Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $140.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Materion Corp. (MTRN) Position Held by Oberweis Asset Management Inc

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 24,575 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.91. About 30,152 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 29/03/2018 – Materion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Materion 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 12/04/2018 – Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled; 15/03/2018 Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948.02 million, down from 7.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 1.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). First Interstate Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York holds 0.01% or 6,534 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 27,821 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 31,257 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,908 shares. 193,238 are held by Granahan Mgmt Inc Ma. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 40,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,291 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 34,300 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 5,880 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 6,971 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.01% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 40,600 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 80,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.46M shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.44 million are held by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 5,662 shares. 137,760 are owned by Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability. L S Advsr holds 0.94% or 50,905 shares. Greystone Managed Investments owns 23,576 shares. Payden Rygel reported 192,600 shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Com Lta has 3.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Research Mgmt holds 3.15% or 75,648 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 4.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 15,657 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co invested in 355,609 shares. Starr Intll reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 193,283 shares to 8.82M shares, valued at $494.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 894,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).