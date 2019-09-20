Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $8.07 Million; Davidson D A & Company Trimmed Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $948,618

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 74.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 9,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 3,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330,000, down from 12,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.23. About 706,112 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 59,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.85 million, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.68. About 184,101 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Equifax (EFX), Urjanet announce global partnership that empowers consumers and businesses to share their payment data – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Bureaus And What They Do With Your Credit – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mai Mngmt reported 2,344 shares. Federated Pa reported 380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Florida-based Butensky Cohen Fincl Security has invested 1.45% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 1,592 were accumulated by Rampart Management Co Ltd Liability. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0% or 3,093 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,891 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co reported 3,010 shares stake. 929 are owned by Moneta Grp Limited Co. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 313,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The California-based First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Bokf Na accumulated 3,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Intll Ca, a California-based fund reported 13,682 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $173.74 million for 24.42 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 1.93M shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $249.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kim Marsh Joins Mercer’s Dallas Office as Principal, Health – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arch Insurance (UK) Limited and Marsh Launch Blue Vault, First of Its Kind Insurance Solution for Digital Assets – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Business Leaders Have Less Than a Day a Year to Focus on Cyber Risk: Marsh, Microsoft Survey – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Focuses on Building for Impact – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 137,949 were accumulated by Main Street Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.18% stake. Sarl has 68,450 shares. Capital Inc Ca invested in 38,509 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 99,325 shares. Moreover, United Service Automobile Association has 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Findlay Park Llp holds 1.81% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 2.04 million shares. The New York-based Michael Susan Dell Foundation has invested 5.69% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Security Trust stated it has 935 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 23.47M shares. 8,530 are held by Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated. 140 are held by Ftb. Axa reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,999 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,122 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,174 shares to 93,853 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.