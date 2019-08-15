Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $10.83 Million as Stock Declined; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $307,862; Stock Value Declined

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 5,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,066 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 130,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 6.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 7.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 2.80 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Advsrs holds 7,744 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ci Investments Incorporated holds 5.89M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 166,203 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 11,585 shares. Ssi Invest Inc has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 267,650 were accumulated by Skba Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 373,105 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.19% or 6,461 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,120 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 6.00 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 55 shares. 15,040 were accumulated by Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,650 shares to 16,969 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 5,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,472 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 114,433 shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $435.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Earnings: JNJ Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat, Raised Guidance – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson declares $0.95 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il owns 768,799 shares. Nine Masts Limited reported 4,300 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 3.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Fl Invest Co has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Culbertson A N & has 2.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Street owns 155.14 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 70,799 shares. Wade G W & holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155,439 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 161,466 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Strum & Towne holds 3.98% or 38,224 shares. Inv Ser Of America stated it has 11,601 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 0.21% or 10,186 shares. Amica Mutual reported 97,176 shares stake.