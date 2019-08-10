Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) Had 7 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Q2 Holdings had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research downgraded the shares of QTWO in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) rating on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. SunTrust maintained Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 1. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. See Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $64 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $76 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Upgrade

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 47.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 524,778 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 590,697 shares with $419.58 million value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $817.9. About 460,832 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $365 FROM $320; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $93.99 million activity. Another trade for 7,150 shares valued at $4.34M was sold by Hartung Jack. $35.89 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 9 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Tuesday, February 12. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $661 target. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by BTIG Research.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 65.96 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 660 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 7,040 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 2,261 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.94% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 1,289 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 309,610 are owned by Waddell And Reed Financial. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amer Interest stated it has 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,285 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 32,131 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc owns 418 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6,093 shares. Bancorp has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset LP holds 0.19% or 59,867 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should Beyond Meat Worry That Chipotle Rejects Its Faux Burger? – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The firm offers Q2online, a browser digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for clients to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows clients to analyze account holder data. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold Q2 Holdings, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 24,518 shares. Sei has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Pnc Fincl Services Grp accumulated 3 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,250 shares. Macquarie Group invested in 1.36M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 11,383 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 34,606 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 369,303 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Parametrica Management Limited reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.02% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 862,548 shares. 859,663 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Caxton Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 5,190 shares. Artisan Lp invested in 0.24% or 1.72 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested in 0% or 124,076 shares.

The stock increased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 707,828 shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.