Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position in News New (NWS) by $18.42 Million; Keybank National Association Increases Holding in United Rentals (URI)

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 229,125 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Keybank National Association increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 143.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 14,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 9,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 1.01 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 16,622 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,354 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 5,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 2,821 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 37,853 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 3,412 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 9,447 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc reported 0.31% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 20,174 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Llc reported 118,161 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 120,039 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 8,000 were accumulated by Westport Asset. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 9,375 shares to 152,075 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 512,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 868,028 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd holds 17,659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 42,181 shares. Old Bancorp In reported 37,654 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 10,312 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 280 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 15,720 shares. Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.06% or 227,726 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 99,367 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 490,456 shares. 68,043 are owned by Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 43,430 shares. 72,597 were accumulated by Sei Investments Co. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS).