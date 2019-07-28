Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Holding in News New (NWS) as Stock Price Declined; As Ford Motor Co (F) Shares Rose, Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 47.71M shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – FORD PORTFOLIO SHIFT WILL HAPPEN `PRETTY QUICKLY,’ CFO SAYS; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Tariffs could force U.S. automakers to rethink China production; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE MONTHLY SALES REPORTING; 14/03/2018 – Ford’s F-150 truck franchise alone is worth more than the whole company: Morgan Stanley

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58M, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 359,934 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 27.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 15,775 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FAANG Shares Mixed As Alphabet’s Earnings Beat Expectations, Amazon’s Fall Short – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford Gains Momentum Ahead Of Earnings Release – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated owns 69,200 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Investment reported 17,000 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 174,850 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Blair William Co Il has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stifel Fincl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 10,416 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Parkside Bank And Tru invested in 2,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.08% or 25.48 million shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 20,923 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Greenhaven invested in 5.06% or 32.44 million shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Grp has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 12,699 shares.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realtor.com® Predicts Market Shift That Could Impact Buyers Well Into 2020 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why News Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, and Dropbox Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: IVV Could Be Worth $312 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New Realtor.com® Commute Time Filter Lets Buyers Test Drive Their Commute Before Buying a Home – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.56 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $816.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 524,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,697 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).