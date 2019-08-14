Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Lifted By $21.48 Million Its Equifax (EFX) Stake; Agf Investments Trimmed The Sherwin (SHW) Stake By $3.06 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp acquired 182,009 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 4.44M shares with $526.55 million value, up from 4.26 million last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 503,738 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/05/2018 – Democrats on FTC vote no on consumer protection appointee; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 18/04/2018 – Egan-Jones Proxy Services Recommends ‘Withhold’ Vote for Majority of Equifax Board; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ACCC SAYS HAS STARTED PROCEEDINGS VS EQUIFAX; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio)

Agf Investments Inc decreased The Sherwin (SHW) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 7,122 shares as The Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 160,486 shares with $69.12M value, down from 167,608 last quarter. The Sherwin now has $47.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $515.14. About 290,225 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Among 4 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, February 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% or 25,322 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Com stated it has 11,640 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt accumulated 3,228 shares. 5,489 were accumulated by Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Company. Spinnaker Tru has 0.06% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,840 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,864 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 2,125 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 951 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr owns 10 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rbo Lc owns 70,290 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Hl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With the Bad News Behind Equifax, EFX Stock Is Becoming a Buy Again – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Think Amazon Will Save Rite Aid Stock? Think Again. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 524,778 shares to 590,697 valued at $419.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 7.97M shares and now owns 10.52M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. The insider FETTIG JEFF M bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability. Moreover, Brant Point Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.82% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,112 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc owns 502,957 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 280 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 0.04% or 14,042 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 11,086 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 452,386 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Llc owns 20,100 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.11% or 9,288 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bluestein R H Com stated it has 2.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tci Wealth Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.02% or 112 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58 million for 19.78 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 5,087 shares to 9,439 valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,251 shares and now owns 35,212 shares. Shopify Inc. was raised too.