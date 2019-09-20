Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding; Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Shorts Increased By 3.48%

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 3.48% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 875,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.48% from 846,000 shares previously. With 128,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 27,888 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp acquired 193,283 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 8.82M shares with $494.16 million value, up from 8.63 million last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $12.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 408,800 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Molson Coors Brewing has $5100 highest and $5000 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is -9.89% below currents $56.04 stock price. Molson Coors Brewing had 4 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bryan Garnier & Cie downgraded the shares of TAP in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Sell” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.65% above currents $23.47 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 23. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Dougherty \u0026 Co. to “Buy”.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $336.92 million. Maarten. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.