Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Its News New (NWS) Holding by $48.23 Million; Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Cut Holding by $400,598

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 3.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 9.20M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.44 million, up from 5.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 65,134 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 2,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,011 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22 million, down from 68,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.47. About 1.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01M shares to 6.81 million shares, valued at $948.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.12, from 0.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold NWS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 51.68 million shares or 2.96% less from 53.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Fayez Sarofim And owns 36,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 26,083 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Moreover, Citadel Ltd has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 869,824 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 264,513 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 13,866 shares. Federated Pa owns 64,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 230,384 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 101,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intl Group Inc stated it has 42,692 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 3.18M shares. Sei Invs invested in 45,395 shares.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Citizens Financial, Gap and News Corp – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “News Corporation (NWS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Selling marketing operation would be positive for News Corp. – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Top US Destinations For Movers Aren’t Where You Think – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $254.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27,825 shares to 69,705 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.